GENEVA — A new invasive species of insect was found in Cleveland recently that could have a significant impact on the area’s wine production if it reaches Ashtabula County.
Ohio Wine Producers Association Executive Director Donniella Winchell said spotted lanternflies were found on the east side of Cleveland recently, and the invasive species has the potential to devastate the Grand River Valley’s wine industry if they reach the area.
According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, spotted lanternflies were discovered at two locations in eastern Cleveland in late August.
“If this comes to the Grand River Valley, it will destroy the industry,” Winchell said. “I mean, literally destroy the industry.”
“It will literally wipe us out, quickly,” Winchell said. “We wouldn’t have any vineyards at all here.”
Winchell asked people to keep an eye out for spotted lanternflies.
Spotted lanternfly sightings can be reported to ODA by phone at 614-728-6400, and pictures of the insects can be sent to plantpest@agri.ohio.gov.
Andrew Holden, Agriculture and Natural Resources educator with the Ohio State University extension office, said people who think they have found spotted lanternflies can also call the OSU extension office at (440) 576-9008.
“It can cause serious damage to grapes and to orchard crops such as apple trees,” Holden said. “Here in Ashtabula County, we’re home to some of the most grape makers in Ohio, and we get a large chunk of income from our tourism and our wineries and our vineyards.”
Now is the best time to be on the lookout for the flies, because their wings are their most colorful, according to a press release from ODA.
“It’s a real issue that we’re really asking the public to help with keeping an eye out for it,” Holden said. “Because while it can cause tons of damage to vineyards and it can cause tons of damage to orchards, if we’re able to be proactive and know when it starts to come to an area, we’re able to stay on top of it.” There are measures that can be taken to protect crops if they are taken in time, he said.
According to ODA, the spotted lanternfly was first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014.
Adult spotted lanternflies are about an inch long and two inches wide when its wings are spread, according to ODA. Younger flies are black with small white spots and develop red patches as they age.
Eggs are laid on hard surfaces and are covered by a gray waxy substance. ODA recommends scraping the eggs from whatever they have been laid on, submerging them in alcohol and reporting them to ODA.
According to New York State’s integrated pest management system, spotted lanternflies have been found across southeastern Pennsylvania, as well as in lesser amounts throughout southern Pennsylvania. They have also been found in Jefferson County in southeast Ohio, as of Aug. 30.
They are native to China, India and Vietnam, according to ODA.
“We can all be part of the scouting team for this,” Holden said. “Keeping an eye open for it, knowing what it looks like.”
