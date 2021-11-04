JEFFERSON — Tuesday night’s election ran smoothly, Ashtabula County Board of Elections Director John Mead said on Wednesday.
“There were absolutely no glitches,” Mead said. “The trucks arrived in a timely basis.” Poll workers from the southern half of the county made it to Jefferson without any trouble, despite the weather, he said.
“We were basically done by, I think 9:30 [p.m.],” Mead said. “It went very well.”
The signature and clerk books that were used for this election were well-received, Mead said. The board changed back to the system after the electronic poll books that were being used in recent years stopped being supported by the manufacturer.
Around 100 provisional ballots were cast in the election, and Board of Elections staff intends to have those ballots cured by the end of the week, Mead said.
Absentee ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 1 will also be included in the vote totals for the election, as long as they reach the Board of Elections office by the Nov. 12 deadline, Mead said.
“I don’t believe there’s very many, because there just simply wasn’t very many absentee ballots out there, period,” Mead said.
A recount is possible in the Plymouth Township fire levy, depending on how many absentee and provisional ballots there are in the race, Mead said. A recount is triggered automatically if a race is within .5 percent. Preliminary results for the levy had it passing by more than one percent, 309 votes in favor to 301 votes against.
Mead said turnout in Tuesday’s election was slightly below expected turnout. Around 16,250 people voted in Tuesday’s election.
“Every year is different, depending on what might be a driving force,” Mead said.
Things like the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education race, contested trustee races and the proposed county sales tax increase could have driven up interest in some places, while no contested races and few levies may have lead to lower turnout in others, Mead said.
Mead encouraged everyone to register to vote and participate in the process.
“Every vote matters,” he said.
