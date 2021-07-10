UNIONVILLE — The Unionville Tavern was once a beacon of enjoyment and hope for those in Ashtabula and Lake counties. But over the years, the property fell into disarray after sitting empty.
Slowly, the Old Tavern Preservation Society is returning the tavern to the shape many patrons remember. The preservation society opened the doors to elected officials from Ashtabula and Lake counties on Friday afternoon.
The guests toured the building, getting an update on the areas of the tavern that were considered safe.
Growing up, Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski remembers going to the Unionville Flea Market. While there, he recalls the number of people that frequented the Unionville Tavern.
“It was quite the common place for people to come, spend time together, and it’s just incredible to see,” he said. “I’d love to see it back to that bustling point at some point where it becomes a focal point for so many people in the community to come and enjoy.”
The Unionville Tavern was constructed in 1798 as a log cabin. Over time, additions were added to the building until it took its final form in the 1980s when the carriage drive-thru was converted into the bar.
During the 1800s the tavern was used as a hideout on the Underground Railroad.
The tour came as JCI Contractors was working on the portico that faces State Route 84. The portico was part of Phase 2 of the renovation, which focused on the portico and addressing foundation concerns.
The foundation in the basement needed attention. One wall was on the verge of collapse. The brick walls in the basement were reinforced, essentially making the brick walls a facade to retain the original feel of the historic portion of the property.
“There’s been multiple engineers for each section, but they have an overall plan” said Stanley Glasky, vice president of project management for JCI Contractors. “They take it and prioritize.”
The contractors found antiques while working on the walls, including a whiskey bottle on St. Patrick’s Day. A window that sits in the basement will be turned into a display for the treasures found during construction.
Madison Township Trustee Max Anderson Jr. was a police officer for 41 years. He has many memories of the Unionville Tavern, so he’s glad to see the preservation society focus on history of the building while bringing it back to life.
“Talking to a lot of the residents, and I’ve been a trustee 12 years now, there’s nothing but good [things to say about restoration],” Anderson said. “You can’t please everybody, but people overall, they love it.”
The project will focus on the north wall. That side of the building was damaged due to rain water that collected on a tree that sat inches away from the wall. The section of the wall in question is covered by a tarp that faces the garden.
The preservation society received a state grant to help fix the wall. The preservation society is planning fundraisers to help cover the costs.
The Old Tavern Car Show will be the next event after a year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. The car show will be at Bill Stanton Community Park in Madison Township on Aug. 22. The preservation society will also have a ghost story night in the garden in October.
Erin Cicero, executive director of The Old Tavern Preservation Society, expects the restoration to be complete in five years. She said the building might be used for banquets, catering and historical events.
While it will take a while to complete the whole project, there is one area that’s ready to go. The room connecting the tavern to the garden is useable. Volunteers put their skills to work in renovating the area and adding a fresh coat of white paint.
“We can close it off from the rest of the building so it can kind of be utilized as its own space,” Cicero said. “As you can tell, it’s a nice gathering space right now. It’s nice to have people inside the building.
The Unionville Tavern sits on the county line connecting Lake and Ashtabula. But Lake County Commissioner John Plecnik said the restoration of the building will help both county economies.
“One of the major economic drivers for this region really are the wineries and restaurants,” Plecnik said. “The Grand River Valley region doesn’t know a border.
“We think about Lake verses Ashtabula, one township verses another. But when people come to Northeast Ohio, they think of one Grand River Valley, one region.”
The community can see the changes on the exterior of the tavern. But Cicero said there has been a lot of work completed that the public doesn’t have a chance to see.
“As we go forward, I think we will be able to show more people what’s going on,” Cicero said. “It’s a balance of getting the work done and communicating that effectively.”
