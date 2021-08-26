ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A meeting of leaders from the southern portion of Ashtabula County took place on Tuesday evening to discuss options to meet the area’s medical emergency needs, since it appears the former emergency room in Andover will not return.
Andover Mayor Gerald Dibell called the meeting after University Hospitals officials told him the ER would not return. He had been working with the hospital system and other medical facilities in securing a facility.
Trustees from Andover, Cherry Valley, Richmond, Wayne and Williamsfield townships joined Dibell at Pymatuning Valley High School to discuss options. He said there was frustration with the decision but he urged the trustees to consider using American Recovery Act funds to pay for a second advanced life support ambulance for the area.
Dibell said trustees also brought up the idea of forming an ambulance district.
Cherry Valley trustee Mark Savel attended the meeting and was disappointed that the emergency room would not be coming back. He said research is necessary to create the best possible solution.
He said the possibility of creating an ambulance district, similar to South Central Ambulance District, headquartered in Rome Township, and Northeastern Ambulance District, in the Geneva area, would take some time.
The challenge facing the communities is the distance to an emergency room is it is a long trip to Meadville, Pa., Warren, Ashtabula, Chardon or Conneaut.
Dibell said the advanced life support ambulance is basically a small emergency room that can provide emergency care on the way to the hospital.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the ambulance district could be a good solution.
“I think that is something they should look at,” he said.
Kozlowski said he thought it was a productive meeting.
The most immediate way of handling the problem would be bringing a second Community Care ambulance to the headquarters in Andover. Dibell said the village has a contract with Community Care that lasts until 2024.
The discussion of how to leverage funds for the possible opening of an Urgent Care facility in Andover was also on the table on Tuesday evening. Dibell said would be a great addition to the area but would not solve the deeper emergency room dilemma.
