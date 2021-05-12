Officials ask for help in finding missing Conneaut teen

YOUNGSTOWN — A Conneaut teen has been missing for three weeks and the Youngstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help.
Alana Bonanno, 15, was last seen leaving her residential facility with a group of girls on the south side of Youngstown.
All of the girls returned to the facility except Bonanno, according to family members.
Her family is frantic, having heard no news of her in nearly a month, said her mother, Tricia Hawkins of Conneaut.
Alana is 5-feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing all black clothing with a red sweater around her waist.
Anyone with any information should call Officer H. Short or the Family Investigative Services Unit at 330-743-9380 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, call the YPD non-emergency line at 330-742-8929.
