JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a tax incentive agreement with Geneva Hotel LLC at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The agreement will help facilitate the construction of a new TownePlace Suites by Marriot hotel on Spire Circle in Harpersfield Township.
The project is expected to involve a total investment of $15 million, according to the resolution. The agreement calls for the creation of 10 full-time jobs and 21 part-time jobs at the facility within three years of its completion, according to the resolution. The payroll for those jobs is expected to be approximately $600,000.
The agreement grants the property owner a 50 percent, 10 year tax exemption.
Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.
A community reinvestment area was created in Harpersfield Township earlier this year, according to the resolution.
The boards of education for the Geneva Area City Schools and the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus were notified of the agreement and sent letters of support for the project, according to the resolution.
A groundbreaking for the new hotel took place in November.
“These incentives will enable for both the new hotel and Starbucks projects to be underway at the SPIRE complex there in Harpersfield,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “Pretty exciting project.”
In other business
• Commissioners approved non-general fund appropriations for 2022. The total amount of appropriations was just over $101.5 million, of which $23.66 million was personnel expenses, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
• Commissioners approved the sale of a water line along Green Road in Kingsville Township. The agreement would also convey any easement rights to Aqua. The maximum purchase cost is $1, according to the resolution.
