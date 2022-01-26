JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday afternoon approving the re-plat of sublots at SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield Township.
The re-plat would make two parcels, one 3.03 acres and the other 3.62 acres, smaller, to 2.995 acres and 3.514 acres respectively, enlarge a third parcel from 140.45 acres to 141.1276 acres, and create a new .6858 acre parcel, according to the resolution. It would also eliminate another parcel.
“This is essentially facilitating the project at SPIRE, with the construction of the hotel and the little plaza there for the Starbucks,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
The re-plat is a revision to the parcels in the area, said Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
There could be future changes to parcel subdivisions, he said.
“This was one set of parcel changes, but we’re expecting more in the future,” Kozlowski said.
The resolution also created a stormwater management easement area, according to the resolution.
In other business
• The county will seek bids for the rehabilitation of the Harpersfield Road Bridge.
The project originally included the replacement of the Harpersfield Covered Bridge, but will instead involve the rehabilitation of the bridge, Kozlowski said. “It’s great that we’ll be able to preserve this bridge, and we’ll be making some necessary improvements to get it in line with what’s necessary for it to stay a functioning bridge,” he said.
Bids will be opened on March 3 at 10 a.m., according to the resolution.
• A public hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 15 for the county’s proposed comprehensive plan update. The update, called All In! Ashtabula County, was worked on extensively in 2021.
• The commissioners approved three-year contracts with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for employees in the Ashtabula County Commissioners Office and Ashtabula County Clerk of Courts.
