From Staff Reports
Lane restrictions will be in place on sections of Route 7 this week as ODOT works on spot paving between routes 6 and 167.
Work is planned to repair pavement in the area. It was scheduled to start on Monday and is expected to be completed on Friday, according to information from ODOT.
There are a number of different projects also taking place in Ashtabula County.
In Conneaut, Route 20 is being resurfaced between the North Kingsville line and the Viaduct Bridge over Conneaut Creek.
The estimated completion date for the project is late July.
The roadway at the intersection of Route 45 and Clay Street is in the process of being widened, causing lane restrictions. The project is expected to finish in Late September.
Resurfacing continues on Route 84 between Brydle Road and the Pennsylvania state line, causing various lane restrictions. The project is expected to be completed in late September.
