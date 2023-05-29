A number of Ohio Department of Transportation projects are scheduled to start in the coming weeks.
One of the most significant is resurfacing of Interstate 90, from just west of Route 193 to just west of Route 7. According to a release from ODOT, the project is scheduled to start on Tuesday and last until late September. The project will cause lane restrictions along that section of Interstate 90. The estimated cost of the project is just over $3 million.
Beginning on Wednesday, Route 46 will be closed just south of Windsor Road in Colebrook Township for a culvert replacement. The road is expected to be closed until June 19, and ODOT’s recommended detour will be Route 322 to Route 11 to Route 6.
Also scheduled to start Wednesday, Route 193 will be resurfaced, from Denmark Road to Sheffield Monroe Road, in Denmark, Dorset and Sheffield townships. There will be various lane restrictions as the project progresses, and it is expected to be finished in late September.
On June 5, work is expected to start on chip sealing on Routes 45 and 167. Work on Route 45 will take place between Mill Creek and Eagleville-Jefferson roads, and work on Route 167 will take place between Route 46 and Garrett Road. The project is scheduled to finish in late July.
Repairs are ongoing to Route 84 between 46th Street and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Ashtabula, as is resurfacing of Route 20 between 48th Street and Woodman Avenue. The project is expected to be completed in late July.
Route 307, east of Footville-Richmond Road, is expected to remain closed through mid-June, as work progresses on a bridge deck overlay.
