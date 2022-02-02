Ohio Department of Transportation employees are preparing for significant amount of snow in northern Ohio, according to a press release from ODOT.
According to the National Weather Service, Ashtabula County is expected to get between eight and 12 inches of snow and up to one 10th of an inch of ice between 7 a.m. today and 7 a.m. Friday.
“We are encouraging Ohioans to avoid any unnecessary trips during the storm to help give all of our road crews room to work,” said Gov. Mike DeWine said in the release. “For those who must travel, please be safe and take it slow, giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”
ODOT’s goal is to have average traffic speeds on primary routes within 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit within two hours of the end of the storm, and on secondary routes within four hours of the end of a storm, according to the release.
“During winter storms, ODOT strives to keep roads passable to help ensure that emergency services and essential workers can safely reach their destinations,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in the release. “But even with our crews out in full force, roads will likely be snow and ice-covered, and it will take much longer to travel. Once the storm moves out, our crews will be able to make progress toward getting traffic moving at regular speed.”
The storm could affect delivery of Thursday and Friday editions of the Star Beacon.
