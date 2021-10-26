PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Mechanics worked on Monday morning to make sure Ohio Department of Transportation vehicles are prepared for winter.
ODOT District 4 Spokesperson Ray Marsch said ODOT maintains 829 lane miles of road, highways and bridges during the winter. During the winter of 2020 and 2021, ODOT plow drivers drove just over 200,000 miles in Ashtabula County, and used 22,890 tons of salt, according to information provided by ODOT.
On Monday, crews hooked plow equipment up to the trucks for the first time since it was removed earlier this year, Fleet Equipment Manager Rick O’Neill said.
“In the summertime, they’re just being used as a basic dump truck, so you have very little minimal hydraulic functions,” O’Neill said. The salt spreaders and plows are detached from the trucks during the summer.
The work on Monday involved checking hydraulic and brake lines and making sure there are no obvious leaks.
“Similar to when you take your vehicle into the dealership and they do a 24, 25 point inspection [...] same basic idea for us,” O’Neill said. “It’s just now, they’re actually fully assembled, ready for the season. The truck portion, you can keep up on year-round. But this is more the actual snow and ice portion we’re focusing on.”
Marsch said during the winter, plow drivers work 12 hours shifts, and have 27 to 30 plows on the road at a time. “We get ready for it, and we go full force,” he said.
ODOT uses salt and brine to treat roads, Marsch said. ODOT makes their brine themselves, using their rock salt and water, he said. “We do the mixture ourselves,” he said.
Brine is just as effective and significantly less expensive than salt, Marsch said.
ODOT is seeing a shortage everywhere on hiring, Marsch said. Eight seasonal personnel have been hired for the winter so far in Ashtabula County, and ODOT traditionally likes that number to be around 30, he said.
“If we don’t get that high number of seasonals, it’s going to impact snow and ice efforts here in Ashtabula County and throughout the state,” Marsch said. “That’s not to say we’re not going to have crews out, obviously. But the level of service, that will potentially change if we don’t have that high number of seasonal crews out there working.”
ODOT’s standard is to get road speeds up to within 10 miles per hour of the speed limit within two hours of the storm ending, Marsch said. “We hit that over 90 percent of the time last year,” he said. “But if we don’t have the high number of seasonals, if we don’t get these employees, that’s where you’re looking to struggle for snow and ice, potentially.”
To help recruit additional seasonal employees, ODOT is hosting a CDL Fair on Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ODOT’s Seven Hills Road garage.
The ODOT garage in Ashtabula County will have a second tow plow this year, Marsch said. The tow plow is pulled behind a dump truck and can be used to plow a second lane. Ashtabula County was the first to use a tow plow, he said.
The tow plows are used on Route 11 and Interstate 90, Marsch said.
“That’s going to be super important this year if we don’t meet our hiring quotas, simply because you have one person treating two lanes at a time,” he said.
During winter storms, Marsch said drivers should take it slow and give crews room to work. “We always say ‘don’t crowd the plow,’ but that’s so important, simply because if you’re not giving them room to work, it makes a tricky situation,” Marsch said. “Please just give them plenty of room to work and let them do their jobs.”
