NEW LYME TOWNSHIP — Ohio Department of Transportation engineers were on scene Tuesday to plan repairs to a bridge after it was struck on Monday afternoon.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Erik Souders said a man was driving northbound in a semi dump truck on Route 11 when it struck the Dodgeville Road bridge at 3:48 p.m. on Monday. The crash is still under investigation, he said.
ODOT District 4 spokesperson Ray Marsch said the bridge is still open to traffic, and Route 11 northbound is reduced to one lane. ODOT engineers were on-scene Monday afternoon and found that the bridge was structurally sound. On Tuesday, ODOT was formulating long-term plans for repairing the bridge, he said.
That stretch of Route 11 has had lane closures due to construction for some time.
The southern and center beams that run the length of the bridge were damaged in the accident, Marsch said.
Marsch said the bridge will be checked daily to make sure it is still structurally sound.
“We’ve already determined that it is, but we’re just going to continue to monitor it,” Marsch said. That is standard procedure for when bridges are struck, he said.
Motorists should be prepared for lane closures on Route 11 and for the potential for the bridge to be closed, he said.
“Stay tuned for any traffic updates that might come with this,” Marsch said. “It might require some various lane closures, or closures of the bridge.”
There is no timeline for when repairs will happen, Marsch said.
