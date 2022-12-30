PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A convoy of Ohio Department of Transportation employees left ODOT's Seven Hills Road garage on Thursday morning to help with blizzard recovery efforts in Erie County, N.Y., according to a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office.
Twenty-eight ODOT employees, including workers from Ashtabula County, made the trip to Buffalo, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks, and four crew cab pick-up trucks, according to the press release. The group will be deployed to the Buffalo area for six days.
“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” DeWine said. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for us in Ohio if the situation was reversed.”
The New York Emergency Management Agency requested equipment and personnel from the Ohio EMA through a national mutual aid agreement that allows states to share resources during declared disasters and emergencies, according to the press release.
Crews are expected to work two 12-hour shifts, and return to Ohio on Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the Buffalo area received more than 50 inches of snow from Dec. 23-27. As many as 39 deaths were reported in Erie County, according to published reports.
“The men and women of ODOT are the best at what they do," ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in the release. "I know they’ll work hard to help our neighbors in New York. At the end of the day, we’re all Americans."
