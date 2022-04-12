The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced the state’s paving projects for Ashtabula County this year.
The state is investing nearly $2 billion in road projects across Ohio this year, according to a press release from ODOT.
“Ohio is a state that makes and moves things, and a solid transportation system is key,” Governor Mike DeWine said in the press release. “Our investments have made Ohio an attractive place to do business, and ongoing improvements to our roads are essential for continued economic development and the safety of our travelers.”
ODOT District 4 spokesperson Ray Marsch said work on a new rest stop and welcome center on Interstate 90 in Conneaut is progressing.
“As of today, the frame of the building, that is up,” Marsch said. Contractors are working on the HVAC and electrical systems, he said. “Within the next few weeks, they will begin the siding and roofing work. We’re still set for a completion date of July of this year.”
In Ashtabula County, two sections of Interstate 90 will be resurfaced starting this year, one in Harpersfield Township and one in Kingsville Township.
In Kingsville Township, I-90 will be resurfaced from the Route 84 bridge to the South Ridge Road bridge. The project is scheduled to start in August and end in November 2023, and is projected to cost $4.8 million.
In Harpersfield Township, Interstate 90 will be resurfaced from the Lake County line to east of Route 534, according to information from ODOT. The project is expected to start October and run until August of 2023, and cost $4.8 million. It will also include minor bridge repairs.
In Conneaut, Route 20 will be resurfaced from the North Kingsville line to just east of Liberty Street. Work is expected to be completed in July.
The project started last year, with reconstruction of Route 20 between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza. Work on the Center Road bridge is also included as part of the project.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $4.8 million.
At Route 45 and Clay Street in Austinburg Township, storage lanes will be added to Route 45 north and south of Clay Street, and a third lane will be added northbound to Sidley Court. The project is expected to run from May to September, and cost $1.4 million.
Sections of Routes 6 and 534 will both be chip sealed as well. Route 6 will be chip sealed from Main Street to the northern Andover corporation limit, and Route 534 will be chip sealed just north of Maple Avenue to the Geneva-on-the-Lake corporation limit in Geneva Township. The project is expected to run from May to August, and cost $1.3 million.
Route 84 will be resurfaced between Brydle Road and the Pennsylvania line in Kingsville and Monroe Townships. As part of the same project, Route 85 will be resurfaced between Route 7 and the eastern Andover corporation limit, and Route 167 will be resurfaced from just west of Route 11 to Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Jefferson, Denmark and Pierpont townships.
The combined projects are expected to cost $4.4 million, and take place from June to September.
A bridge deck on Route 307, just west of Route 45, and another bridge just east of Footville-Richmond Road will receive a concrete overlay in Austinburg and Jefferson townships. The bridge work is expected to start in August and last until December 2023, and cost $700,000.
Work zone safety was a major concern for ODOT last year, according to the press release. There were 4,796 crashes in work zones last year, 35 percent of which took place while workers were present. Thirty people were killed in 26 of those crashes, according to the release.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 6,015 citations in work zones in 2021, 41 percent of which were for speeding more than 20 miles per hour above the posted limit.
