The Ohio Department of transportation will be accepting grant requests for the Safe Routes to School Program, aimed at helping students make it to school safely.
A total of $4 million is available through the program, according to a press release from ODOT.
“Keeping our children safe as they travel to and from school is important,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the release. “This program provides adequate resources for necessary bike and pedestrian improvements, so routes between home and school are safe, convenient, and accessible.”
Applications eligible for grant funding include local governments, school districts, health districts, park districts or non-profit partners involved in ensuring children safely reach their schools, according to the release.
Funds from the grant can be used to create a school travel plan, or to pay for projects identified in a plan. Those applying for funding for infrastructure project applications can request up to $400,000. For non-infrastructure projects, funding limits are set based on the number of schools, according to the application guidelines.
Applications can also be submitted to fund the development of a school travel plan with a consultant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.