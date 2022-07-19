A bacteria contamination advisory was issued Tuesday for all Ashtabula County public beaches along Lake Erie, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The advisories were issued due to high bacteria levels found in water samples analyzed by the state, according to the ODH website.
An advisory is posted when “the level of bad bacteria in the water has reached unsafe levels and could make you sick,” according to the site.
In such cases the state health department advises children, the elderly and those in ill health not to swim.
No one is prohibited from using the beaches, which include Lake Shore Park, Walnut Beach, Conneaut Township Park, Conneaut Sandbar Beach and Geneva State Park.
Forty beaches across Ohio were under advisories as of Tuesday, according to the ODH.
Health officials said the advisories usually follow a period of wet weather or strong winds which churn up contaminates in the lake water.
Problems can occur when a swimmer ingests contaminated lake water. Stomach aches, ear aches and nausea and vomiting can result.
As a general rule of thumb, people should avoid beaches a day or two after a heavy rain or wind, health officials said.
The state checks water quality at beaches regularly between late May and late August, according to the ODH.
