CONNEAUT — Film crews were in Conneaut on Monday to make a training video for the Ohio Department of Education at Lakeshore Primary School.
Principal Kristina Mucci said the video would focus on the Early Childhood Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports system, which has been in use in the district for several years.
Lakeshore Primary is unique in the state, Mucci said. There are pre-school and Head Start students in the building, as well as K-2 students, all of which participate in PBIS, she said. The school also has a number of other programs and practices that are integrated into PBIS, Mucci said.
PBIS is a system to help with students’ social, emotional and academic outcomes, according to the system’s website.
“If you want a child to be successful in reading or math, you have to teach them,” Mucci said. “The same thinking is behind behavior. If you want a child to be kind and responsible and safe, you have to teach them what that looks like.”
The videos that were filmed at Lakeshore Primary are planned to be used for the next several years, Mucci said.
On Monday, the crew was set to film a meeting and interviews.
The people being interviewed were given a list of 59 questions, and selected questions they would like to answer, Mucci said.
On Tuesday, the film crew was scheduled to be back to film in class, including Mucci’s morning announcements. In those announcements, Mucci said she highlights examples of kind, safe and responsible behaviors she has seen students doing.
The crew will also film in a number of other classrooms.
“It’s exciting, because they’re going to bring all the equipment in,” Mucci said. “I think the students will be super excited [on Tuesday] to see a film crew here.”
The event has been in the planning phase for about six weeks. It is exciting to have Conneaut selected for this, Mucci said.
She said the Ohio Department of Education visiting the school is a result of a team effort.
“I’m honored to be part of this team this year,” Mucci said. “The Ohio Department of Education is looking at the work that we’ve done in the past. And that included Wendy [Tisch], last year, and her hard work that she did prior to me slipping in this year.”
Tisch was the Lakeshore Primary School Principal last year, and Mucci took over in the position this year.
Mucci praised the PBIS team at Lakeshore Primary.
“It’s a great team of people that work very hard,” she said.
