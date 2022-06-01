ASHTABULA — Oceans of Possibilities is the theme of this summer’s reading adventure at the Ashtabula County District Library.
Participating children will earn all sorts of prizes — books, toys and more — by reading over summer vacation. There also will be drawings for prizes.
The school that logs the most time reading through Aug. 6 will win the school trophy.
Students only need to register for the appropriate program and choose their school at registration.
The benefits to readers in a summer reading program include:
• Encouraging a lifelong love of reading for pleasure;
• Engaging reluctant readers by making reading fun;
• Addressing the summer slump by keeping skills sharp, and
• It’s fun and provides an opportunity for family time.
Go to https://www.acdl.info/summer/ to register for the program, or stop by the library at 4335 Park Ave., Ashtabula.
For younger children, babies through preschoolers, there’s a story, songs and fun at Storytime from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the library.
For school-age children, special summer events include Imagine: Vikings, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17, where children will design their own dragon boat and imagine Viking life on the high seas. Online registration is recommended or by calling the Geneva Library at 440-466-4521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.