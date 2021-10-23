ASHTABULA – The Kent State University at Ashtabula Student Occupational Therapy Association will host a community trunk-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Robert S. Morrison Hall west parking lot.
The event is open to the public and children are welcome to wear costumes.
Members of the campus community have volunteered to set up more than 20 decorated “trunks” for display and for passing out treats.
Robert S. Morrison Hall is on the west end of campus, 3300 Lake Road W., Ashtabula.
For more information, contact Janine Ricketts at jricket4@kent.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.