Casey O’Brien won Tuesday’s election for Western County Court Judge, defeating incumbent Western County Court Judge Michelle Fisher for the seat.
The race was a face-off between a pair of Republicans, one of whom, O’Brien, had been endorsed by the Ashtabula County Republican Party.
O’Brien received 8,803 votes, to Fisher’s 7,825, according to preliminary results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
O’Brien, of New Lyme Township, said previously he 22 years of experience practicing law throughout northern Ohio.
On Tuesday night, O’Brien said the experience of running for office was wonderful and humbling.
“I give credit to anyone who puts themselves out in front of the voters,” he said. “Again, it’s a very humbling experience.”
He said he will do his best to protect the community and apply the law firmly and fairly.
“Moving forward, I think I want to continue the forward march of technology with the court, want to potentially implement a first offenders program in the court,” O’Brien said.
Fisher was appointed to the seat by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2021, after former Western County Court Judge David Schroeder was elected to the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
O’Brien led early in Tuesday night’s vote counting, with early and absentee votes giving him a 2,381 to 2,071 vote lead over Fisher.
Western County Court oversees cases from Austinburg Township, Geneva City, Geneva Township, Harpersfield Township, Hartsgrove Township, Orwell Township, Orwell Village, Morgan Township, Rome Township, Trumbull Township and Windsor Township.
