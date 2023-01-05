From staff reports
COLUMBUS — State Sen. Sandra O’Brien was sworn in on Tuesday as a member of the 135th General Assembly.
O’Brien, a Republican, represents the 32nd District, which includes all of Ashtabula County.
“It is truly an honor to continue to represent the people of the 32nd Senate District,” O’Brien said in a press release. “I am excited to continue to work with my colleagues in making Ohio the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”
O’Brien was elected in November of 2020, and will be up for re-election in 2024. She has also served as Ashtabula County Auditor, and previously worked as an elementary school teacher and college professor.
State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur also was sworn in for her second term in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Fowler Arthur, a Republican, defeated Democrat Kathy Zappitello in the November 2022 election for the 99th District, which encompasses parts of Ashtabula and Geauga counities.
After the most recent redistricting in Ohio, parts of Ashtabula County and Trumbull County encompass the new 65th District, represented by Republican Mike Loychik, who won re-election in November and also was sworn in.
