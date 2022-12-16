COLUMBUS—State Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Ashtabula, announced Thursday that her bill streamlining how county probation departments accept payments will be sent to the governor for signature.
Senate Bill 63 will allow a board of county commissioners to authorize a county department of probation to accept payments via credit card.
“This is a much-needed update to the functions of our state government, making the payment process much easier for both county probation departments and the individuals paying them,” O’Brien said in a prepared statement.
Currently, boards of county commissioners can authorize county officials to utilize credit cards to accept payments for county expenses. However, the wording of the definition of “county official” in this section of the Ohio Revised Code excludes a county probation department from being able to accept payments via credit card.
