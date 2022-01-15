Oakey Emery takes over for son on Conneaut City Council

CONNEAUT — After his son served as 3rd ward councilperson for years, Oakey Emery has now taken the seat.
Emery was sworn in at Monday’s Conneaut City Council meeting by Conneaut Municipal Judge Nicholas Iarocci. Before the swearing in, Iarocci said he was honored to swear Emery in.
“We go back a long ways, to our children being raised together at the same age, coaching the same teams at COYO together,” Iarocci said.
When reached via telephone later in the week, Emery said after watching his son, Joe Emery, serve on City Council for four years, he decided to step up and run for office after his son did not run for re-election.
“I thought it was pretty interesting,” Oakey Emery said. “He had a lot of pride in the community, and I took interest in what he was doing. So when he got married and moved away, I thought maybe I could pick the gauntlet up and carry it on.”
Emery said someone had asked him about if this was the first time a father had succeed his son on council. in the late 70s, a relative of Emery’s was replaced by his mother under similar circumstances.
“What didn’t dawn on me, they lived on Bliss Avenue, in the 3rd ward,” Emery said. “It was kind of comical.”
Emery said he did not know what to expect heading into the election. He said he was surprised to receive 400 votes.
“I really wasn’t expecting anything,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I’ve never run for any office before.”
All of the races for City Council were unopposed in November, according to election records. Emery said when he found out he was unopposed, he knew he would get a chance to follow in his son’s footsteps.
“That kind of worked out pretty good,” he said.
Emery said he wanted to see development in the city continue. He wants to be involved in the growth of the city, he said.
“I’m really for progress for the city,” he said. “Any new development we can bring into the community, to help it grow, definitely I want to be involved in.”
Additional development on the waterfront would also be great, he said.
“I think that would be a good thing,” Emery said. “We have a lot of potential down there.”
