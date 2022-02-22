ASHTABULA — Ashtabula Area City Schools’ new food service is improving the variety and quality of school lunches, while promoting nutrition.
Metz Culinary Team’s Nutritious Friends program chooses a fruit or vegetable to promote each month. These items are then incorporated into the lunches for the students to try.
“I never used to like to try new things, but I am getting better at it and some things actually taste good,” said Logan Surbella, a second-grade student at Ontario Primary.
The Nutritious Friends program provides information about the food to educate students, as well.
The month of February is Queen Tangerine.
The students are learning that tangerines are much easier to peel than other citrus fruits and that China produces more tangerines than any other country in the world.
Metz put up displays showing the students that tangerines grow on 15-to-20-foot-tall trees. Tangerines are full of vitamin C and fiber. Tangerines can be enjoyed in salads, desserts and main dishes.
The Board of Education partnered last July with Metz Culinary Management to provide dining services for students, faculty, staff and guests. The contract with Metz is a fixed sum — $350,000 guaranteed annually to the district for five years.
“First and foremost, Metz Culinary Management is about great food and hospitality,” said Jim Dickson, senior vice president of education at Metz Culinary Management. “Our focus is on preparing fresh, homemade meals and reducing the amount of processed foods in our dining program.”
AACS Chief Financial Officer Mark Astorino said school officials spent a lot of time talking to various food service providers to ensure the right fit for the district.
Superintendent Mark Potts said school officials are always looking to improve every aspect of the district and how they can serve the school community.
