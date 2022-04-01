ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center endocrinologist, Dr. Rahul Sharma, tells his patients that preventing or managing Type 2 diabetes starts with the same thing – what you eat each day.
“Type 2 diabetes means the body is not using insulin properly. Insulin is the hormone that transports glucose from the blood to the cells where it is used for fuel,” he said. “We can treat Type 2 diabetes by controlling the blood sugar levels. Often a patient can do this by simply eating healthy meals more consistently. We can also control blood sugar through medication or insulin shots.”
Sharma said good nutritional habits can also help improve many other health problems, including heart disease, high cholesterol, and kidney disease. Since March is National Nutrition Month, Dr. Sharma recommended the following tips regarding healthy nutrition:
Work closely with your provider to adjust your lifestyle - you are in control of improving your health. That means getting wellness checks each year with a primary care provider who can refer you to a specialist for additional diagnosis or treatment.
“Sadly, I see patients who just assume their health problems are a part of growing older," Sharma said. "They think they are OK, so they so do not see a provider. I remind people that early diagnosis of a health problem gives them more options for treatment. They may only need to make minor changes to see major health improvements.”
With a healthy nutrition plan, we balance carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Since carbohydrates are a source of sugar, reducing carb intake can lower blood sugar and have an added benefit of weight reduction, which brings its own health benefits.
“A meal plan like the Mediterranean diet or meals made from whole grains, lean proteins, vegetables and fruits – they are all good, healthy option,” Dr. Sharma said. “The key is consistency. To some people, that may sound horrible, but a healthy meal plan can easily become a part of your lifestyle. Patients tell me after a few months of making healthy food choices that they wonder why they ever ate the way they did.”
Increased physical activity offers several benefits beyond improving blood sugar levels.
Sharma said, “Nutrition is the first step to getting good fuel for the body. Exercise improves how our bodies use that fuel. It lowers blood sugar levels by moving sugar more easily into the cells. Patients also see an increase in fitness and stamina and a decrease in stress on the heart, joints, lungs, and more.”
Sharma recommended exercising 30 minutes a day, most days of the week.
Improving your health begins with an honest assessment of how you feel and realizing that health problems like diabetes may not have suddenly noticeable symptoms in the beginning. These symptoms include:
• Increased thirst
• Increased hunger
• Sudden weight loss
• Blurry vision
• Numbness or tingling in hands or feet
• Feeling tired
• Excessively dry skin
• Having sores that are very slow to heal
“Preventing or getting control of diabetes starts with our first discussion, but it could mean a long-term effort to restore a patient’s health. I remind my patients that I stand alongside them, along with a whole team of physicians and nurses who are experts at caring for patients with diabetes,” he said.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sharma, call 440-997-6969.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.