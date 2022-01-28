The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County appears to be falling off from its peak in late December, according to information from the Ohio Department of Health.
On Thursday, ODH reported there had been a total of 18,780 COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 42 cases in a day over numbers reported on Wednesday. Two new hospitalizations were reported in the county, bringing the total to 976, and no new deaths were reported, according to ODH.
Deaths from COVID-19 in Ohio are reported approximately twice a week, and were not reported on Thursday, according to ODH.
Ashtabula County ranks 82nd out of Ohio’s 88 counties for new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks, with 711.6 new cases per capita. The statewide average is 1,582 cases per capita, according to ODH.
Vaccination rates in Ashtabula County remain behind state and national averages, with 53.63 percent of county residents having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.79 percent of residents fully vaccinated, according to ODH. Statewide, 61.21 percent of people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 56.23 are fully vaccinated. Nationwide, those averages are even higher, with 75.8 percent of Americans having received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 63.5 percent fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said he is aware of reports of a new COVID-19 variant being studied, but it is too soon to know anything concrete about it. “At this point, it’s so early that we don’t have studies,” Becker said.
A new variant appearing is never good news, he said.
“There’s still a lot more information we have to get,” he said. “The bottom line is still if people really want to be protected, they really need to get vaccinated.”
