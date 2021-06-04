Ashtabula County is no longer the state leader in new COVID-19 cases per capita, but the county is still high on the list.
According to information released on social media by Gov. Mike DeWine, Ashtabula County currently ranks fifth in the state for new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, at 98.7 new cases per capita.
The state’s average number of new cases per 100,000 residents is 58.3.
Two weeks ago, the county had the highest number of new cases per capita, at more than 161, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ashtabula County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 7,088, according to ODH.
On Tuesday, the Ashtabula County Health Department reported that a total of 184 Ashtabula County residents had died from COVID-19. That number is slightly higher than the number reported by the Ohio Department of Health. Health Department officials have previously said the difference in numbers is due to a delay as the state reviews deaths caused by COVID-19.
The Ashtabula County Health Department is hosting walk-in vaccine clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June at the Health Department’s office in Jefferson. The Health Department will offer Moderna vaccines on Tuesdays, and Pfizer vaccines on Thursdays, according to the department’s website. Doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available on Tuesdays, while supplies last.
For more informations about clinic times, visit the department’s website, ashtabulacountyhealth.com.
Ashtabula County continues to lag behind the state average for vaccinations. Around 40.3 percent of county residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 35.7 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 45.6 percent of people have received at least one dose, and 40.16 percent of people are fully vaccinated, according to ODH.
