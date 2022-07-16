Last week, Delightful Granddaughter celebrated her 21st birthday.
The days leading up to the big event were filled with anticipation and excitement because there’s nothing more a kid wants than to be an adult.
At least, that’s the way I remember it.
When I was 12 years old I could not wait to be 13. Why? Because I would be a teenager.
Little did I know those endless summer days of riding my bike, going to Camp Whitewood, running barefoot in the cool grass, riding my pony, watching cartoons on Saturday mornings, exploring the woods, eating Archway cookies and drinking grape Kool-Aid would be some of the best times of my life.
I couldn’t wait to to get older. As a matter of fact, it seems as if a good part of my life was spent waiting to be older.
Now that I’m older, I want to be younger!
I can remember when I was in the seventh grade, being in the eighth grade seemed to be Nirvana. For one thing, in eighth grade my class moved into the brand new junior high connected to Jefferson Area High School. We were really grown-up, or at least we thought.
We imagined we might even garner the attention of some high school boys.
Oh, the thrill! Seems so silly now.
Never one to be satisfied with the status quo, when school started, I was already anticipating entry into the inner sanctum of a being a freshman in high school.
I looked forward to joining the high school newspaper staff and having the opportunity to wear a much-desired class ring and a red Jefferson Falcon jacket.
Then I couldn’t wait to turn 16 and get my driver’s license — cars, freedom, the radio blasting and driving the open road.
My first car? A black, 1961 VW Beetle with a red door. No one could sit in the backseat when it was raining or they would get splashed from the worn-away floorboards.
The thrill of being 16 only sharpened the desire to be 18 and graduating. Now there was a chance of getting a real job, make big money and buy a new car.
My first job? Working at the new Arby’s in Ashtabula for 75-cents an hour.
My new car? A 1961 Falcon. It was built like a tank, but definitely a step up.
But wait, now I couldn’t wait to go to college.
I started at Kent State University at Ashtabula and loved every minute of it. I especially enjoyed Professor Bart Nolan’s history classes. Yes, I’m one of those people who like school.
And, I met my future husband in geology class at KSUA.
Before I knew it, I was married and on my 21st birthday, I was eight months pregnant with Dear Daughter.
Somehow, it happened again and at 22, we were blessed with Handsome Son.
Life was a blur for the next 20 years, seemingly interrupted only by something to do with children. They were my life and age was no more than an afterthought.
Life finally slowed down when the kids went off to college. Before I knew it, they became full-fledged adults with their own lives.
Then I became a grandmother to the most wonderful and delightful child ever born. Suddenly, I would much rather spend time traveling, visiting with my children or hanging out with my granddaughter than go to work.
Now, I am anticipating retirement, Social Security and all those senior discounts.
So what’s this all about? Why all this soul searching? I’m in the middle of my sixth decade and woke up this morning on the right side of the grass.
It’s dawned on me that I made it through cancer and the COVID-19 pandemic when many of my friends and classmates didn’t.
Now I’m wondering, what was the hurry? Why was I always anxious to be older?
Did I never stop to think that one day, I would be an 65-year-old woman worried about the stock market, dealing with aches, pains and concerned about becoming a befuddled old woman who can’t find her reading glasses or phone on a regular basis?
No, I didn’t.
Today, I vowed to slow down and be happy as a pig in a puddle throughout my senior years.
“Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional.” – Walt Disney
Shelley Terry is a staff writer with the Star Beacon. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.