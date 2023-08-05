Welcome, faithful readers, to a trip down memory lane — specifically, the groovy 1960s and early 70s, when the Ashtabula County Fair was a hotbed of funky fashion, wild rides and unforgettable moments.
Let’s dust off our bell-bottoms and revisit some humorous anecdotes from that far-out era.
First, picture this: it’s a hot, sunny day, and the fairgrounds are abuzz with excitement as the smell of fried dough hangs in the air.
You spot a group of teenagers sporting tie-dye shirts gathered by the Tilt-A-Whirl. One brave soul (that’s me) accepts an invitation from a boy to ride along.
Alas, love isn’t always whirlwind relationship, and my stomach gets the best of me, leaving me to heave in the confines of the ride and stagger away with a killer migraine.
Funny, I never heard from that poor boy again!
Back at the animal barns, you better get out of the way of a runaway steer or pig running down the midway — a fairly common occurrence back then. That’s because 4-H’ers tie their animals to a fence behind the cattle barns, grab a garden hose, fill a pail with warm, soapy water, wet down the animal’s hair, and lather them up with shampoo.
Somewhere during this process, a few animals pull loose and take off with one of my fellow 4-H’ers trying to hold onto its neck, a slippery undertaking, indeed.
The animals’ tails are washed last, and all of the cows take revenge by hitting their groomers in the face with their wet tails.
The steer I remember most from all of the fairs was a gentle Hereford I named Sancho. He was well-trained for show but when we had to parade our animals in front of the grandstand, the applause scared him and he took off.
For some reason I didn’t let go of the lead line and he dragged me down the race track, past the crowd. When I finally let go, Sancho ran to the west gate where a good friend and classmate grabbed his halter for me.
Despite it all, I cried when I had to sell Sancho at the Market Livestock Sale. A local grocer bought him. In protest, I refused to eat beef for a month just in case it was Sancho on my dinner plate!
The music of the era also played a significant role at the fair. One unforgettable incident involved a local high school band, who were scheduled to play a rousing set in the grandstand.
As they dove into their first song, an ambitious tuba player got a little too into the groove, causing his instrument’s bell to detach, launching into the crowd like a stray UFO. Thankfully, no bystanders were hurt.
And who could forget the questionable fashion trends of the time? In the ‘60s and early ‘70s, it seemed perfectly logical to pair paisley-patterned pants, fluorescent flipflops and a floral print shirt. Let’s just say some of those outfits could be seen from space.
In the midst of all this excitement, you would find me bravely taking the wheel of a red, Massey Ferguson tractor in the legendary tractor pull event. As I channeled my inner farm goddess, I pulled down the throttle and the engine roared to life.
The crowd erupted into a mix of applause and cheers as I clung to the steering wheel like a rodeo cowboy on a bucking bronco. In the end, my wild ride came to a grand finale when the tractor, realizing it had given everyone enough thrills, jerked to a stop.
The best part of the tractor pull is that it made me an instant celebrity, known as the fearless girl who rode a tractor like a rodeo queen in a time when the women’s liberation movement was all over the news.
As I bring this humorous journey through the yesteryears to a close, I hope you’ve had a good laugh and unearthed some fond memories of your own. Life in the ‘60s might have been far out, but it was always filled with adventure and unique experiences at the county fair.
So until next time, love, peace and Bobby Sherman!
Staff writer Shelley Terry hopes to meet faithful readers next week at the fair. Look for a short, blonde, curly-haired woman carrying a notepad, Come up and introduce yourself. She'd love to hear all about your delightful grandchildren.
