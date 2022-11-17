JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi lowed the Level 3 Snow Emergency to a Level 1 at 12:45 p.m. Thursday for all areas north of Interstate 90.
A Level 1 Snow Emergency means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. I-90 between Route 7 and Route 11 remains closed, he said.
"Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously," Niemi said. "The roads are still bad."
According to the National Weather Service, Monroe Center received 17.2 inches of snow; Edgewood, 16 inches; Conneaut, 14 inches; Ashtabula, 9 inches; Pierpont, 5.5 inches, and Jefferson 2.1 inches.
Another band of lake-effect snow added 1-3 more inches of snow beginning at about 2 p.m. Thursday throughout Ashtabula County, according to the NWS.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has 300 work crews out trying to clear the roads.
Power returned to most residents in Conneaut, North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township around 2 p.m.
Some parts of Conneaut had been without power since 6 a.m., according to First Energy.
The Ashtabula County Courthouse and Ashtabula Municipal Court are closed.
The sheriff said he will continue to monitor the situation and give updates.
County snowplow drivers report difficulties clearing the roads due to vehicles stuck in the middle of roadways.
A 20-car pile up was reported at 8 a.m. at Routes 11 and 20 this morning, police said.
A tractor trailer stuck in snow has blocked Lake Road near the Crow's Nest and the road is closed, according to Niemi and police dispatchers.
All schools north of I-90 are closed, as well as Jefferson Area Local Schools.
Southern parts of Ashtabula County did not get hit as bad with snow, with counts of about 2-3 inches, but more snow showers in the afternoon added another inch or two to the mix.
Stay tuned for more updates at www.starbeacon.com throughout the day.
