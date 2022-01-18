A sense of teamwork seemed to develop between neighbors and strangers as they worked together Monday in an attempt to get out of driveways and onto Ashtabula County streets.
Getting off city streets became an issue for many as the heavy snow caused many motorists to get stuck and be "rescued" by those in the area fighting the same challenges in Ashtabula.
In the Ashtabula Harbor, a small all-terrain vehicle was used to plow a full block, with many passes, allowing people to exit their driveways before plows made it to side streets.
Snowblowers were an important tool for those interested in getting around the area.
Ron Coursen, an Ashtabula resident who reports snow levels in the city for the National Weather Service, said there were 21 inches of snow on Monday. High winds also created drafting, which made larger piles of snow throughout the area.
Coursen has been doing the work as a volunteer for 17 years. "I just like snow," he said.
Businesses throughout the area closed, including numerous daycare centers, because people couldn't get to work.
Many businesses were already scheduled to be closed for the holiday, but inability to get from place to place caused the further closures.
Area fire departments and law enforcement agencies reported high levels of snow throughout the county but very few major problems.
Orwell Fire Chief Shane Gregory said the department helped a woman who got "lost" on Route 11 due to the excessive amounts of snow. He said they were able to lead her off the state route and help her to her home.
Rome Township Fire Chief Ed Koziol said the department was able to assist a man whose furnace had gone off. He said they were able to help open the chimney flue on the roof.
"Just trying to get to the home we had to walk through snow above my knees," Koziol said. He said he thought the crews in Roaming Shores and the Ohio Department of Transportation did a nice job of getting things opened up for traffic.
Numerous Ashtabula County school districts cancelled classes for Tuesday by late afternoon Monday because of the excessive amounts of snow. Grand Valley Local Schools, St. John School, Ashtabula Area City Schools, Buckeye Local Schools, Conneaut Area City Schools and Pymatuning Valley Local Schools are all closed today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.