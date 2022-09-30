Ohioans are heading south to respond to Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region sent two volunteers to the Orlando, Florida area earlier this week to set up storm shelters in preparation for an influx of people, said spokesperson Jim McIntyre.
“Three emergency response crews are ready to leave — each crew is a two-person team,” he said. “More trained volunteers are on standby for deployment and will be going down in the next few days.”
The volunteers will help staff shelters in areas hardest hit and will help people who are unable to get out of their homes.
FirstEnergy Ohio workers and contractors are on standby to help Floridians get the lights back on, said spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.
In total, the storm left more than 2.5 million Florida residents without power. Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days or even weeks without power.
In the past, Akron-based FirstEnergy has sent waves of employees as well as contractors like line personnel, tree crews, damage assessors and supervisors from throughout its service territory to help hurricane-hit communities recover.
How can you help?
• The state of Florida has a Florida Disaster Fund that you can donate to by texting “disaster” to 20222.
• Make a donation to the American Red Cross. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
To donate by check, mail to: American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839.
