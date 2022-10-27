Northeast Ohio hospitals are straining under a surge of RSV, a respiratory illness that can cause infants to struggle to breathe.
Area doctors and nurses say they are overwhelmed with cases of RSV. The illness normally peaks in winter, and it’s unusual to peak in October, said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
“It’s peaking early, usually we don’t see RSV until November or December,” she said. “[Rainbow Babies and Children] has offices all over northeast Ohio and we are overwhelmed.”
The increase in RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus, comes amid a rise in other respiratory illnesses, including the flu.
“We have seen a lot of RSV over the past four weeks and it is expected to continue for a few more weeks,” said ACMC Pediatrician Dr. Sathish Adigopula. “This is not limited to just children. Adults are getting RSV, too.”
In adults, RSV usually causes symptoms of a common cold. But, for children, especially under the age of 2, their symptoms are much more severe, Adigopula said.
“Fluid builds up in their lungs and they have difficulty breathing,” he said. “Wearing a mask and distancing can help, but may not be practical for younger children. Washing hands frequently and keeping your children home from school or daycare if they are sick are helpful in avoiding RSV.”
RSV was first recognized as a devastating illness in the 1960s, Edwards said.
“There was a push for a vaccine but it never happened,” she said. “Today, there are renewed calls for a RSV vaccine because RSV is almost as bad as the flu in babies and older adults.”
Healthcare experts are worried about the convergence of RSV, flu and COVID-19 as winter approaches. The overlap of these three viruses, as well as others, is a big concern for the next few months, said Ashtabula City Health Commissioner Christine Hill.
RSV typically doesn’t garner this much attention, but this year it’s hitting hard and there are many young children who have little immunity to the virus, Edwards said.
“It’s particularly dangerous for kids under 6 or 9 months old since their lungs are so small and they struggle,” she said. “They’re working so hard to breathe, they don’t want to drink. It’s too much work to breathe and eat and they easily get dehydrated.”
Parents should watch for a running nose, wheezy cough and low-grade fever, she said.
“The problem with RSV is when it causes infection in the lungs, it can cause a lower lung respiratory infection,” Edwards said. “The treatment is supportive care in hospitals — putting the child on oxygen, fluids by IV and suctioning the mucous out of their nose every hour. Mucous is a big problem.”
The good news, Edwards said, “We’re hoping to get a RSV vaccine very soon and we have effective vaccines for COVID and flu.”
Many children get RSV and flu viruses without experiencing severe illness and don’t require hospitalization. If they require hospitalization, “most kids respond very well,” Edwards said.
Unlike COVID, which is purely airborne, RSV transmission also occurs on surfaces, and therefore, vigilant hand washing and cleaning of surfaces are necessary.
Those at highest risk include babies younger than 12 months — especially those under 6 months; premature infants; infants with underlying cardiac disease or chronic lung problems, and children with weakened immune systems. The elderly also are at risk.
Annually, an estimated 58,000 children under age 5 are hospitalized with RSV, leading to 100 to 500 deaths. Among those 65 and older, an estimated 177,000 are hospitalized each year, with 14,000 deaths, according to the CDC.
It is important for adults to get their flu shots and get boosted against COVID-19 to help protect babies and the elderly, health officials said.
“We don’t have a vaccine right now for RSV but we do have vaccines for other viruses,” Edwards said. “It’s important for everyone to get vaccinated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.