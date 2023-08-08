GENEVA — Former Ashtabula County Auditor Sandra O’Brien was the keynote speaker Friday at the Northeast Ohio Auditor’s Association meeting at The Winery at Spring Hill.
Auditors and vendors from across Ohio attended the morning meeting to hear from State Senator O’Brien, along with Ashtabula County Auditor’s office staff.
“We were happy to bring folks from across Ohio to Ashtabula County to see our area and hear from our people,” Auditor David Thomas said. “Everyone was impressed with Spring Hill and the area and I think we’ll be getting some return tourists.”
The meeting began with O’Brien talking about her experience as a county auditor in Ashtabula County at a time when she was one of only three elected Republicans.
“It was a different time to be the auditor and keep in check other offices,” she said. “But truly, the auditor role is the best preparation to learn about state and local government from the ground up in Ohio.”
O’Brien touched on the many responsibilities county auditors have in serving the taxpayers and residents and their important role of being a watchdog for the public’s money.
Following O’Brien, Nate Paskey of the Ashtabula County Soil and Water District and Heather Hall, who is the CAUV staff member at the county auditor’s office, spoke about the efficiency of the CAUV process.
“These two have created huge efficiencies in our CAUV process, cutting down inspection time from months to days using technology and working with our farmers,” Thomas said.
Paskey and Hall introduced the self-certify process in Ashtabula County and their use of a tablet with GIS tools to digitize what had been more than 20 boxes worth of documents.
“We now have the time to talk with farmers during inspections and help create relationships while we’re out in the field,” Hall said.
Ashtabula County has a unique relationship between the Soil and Water District and county auditor’s office, which began under former Auditor Roger Corlett. Paskey helps check forest management plans and works with Hall for traditional CAUV inspections.
“This is a great use of efficiencies and it helps property owners to have both entities working together,” Paskey said. “What had taken the Auditor’s Office several months of driving and paperwork has been cut down to roughly two weeks of work in the field due to the technology and self-certify option.”
