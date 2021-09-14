• A suspicious person was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 8:23 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hewitt Lane at 2:25 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• Fraud was reported in the 3800 block of East Center Street at 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 3500 block of Lake Road at 12:04 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Center Street at 2:12 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.