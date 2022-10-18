• A suspicious person was reported at East Center Street and Fieldstone Avenue at 3:41 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Lake Road at 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Harmon and Lake roads at 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at New York Avenue and Lake Road at 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Maple Avenue and South Main Street at 8:59 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3200 block of Red Oak Circle at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at Poore Road and East Center Street at 1:52 a.m. on Oct. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Lake Road and Englewood Avenue at 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2800 block of King Road at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 16.
