• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Center Street and Robinhood Lane at 9:36 a.m. on Nov. 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Lee Road at 3:48 p.m. on Nov. 15.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Forest and Arlene drives at 4:01 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 17.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at 5:57 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Center and North Main streets at 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at East Center Street and Poore Road at 7:06 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A motor vehicle accident the 3200 block of Forest Drive at 7:42 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Green Road and West Center Street at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 4300 block of East Center Street at 7:21 p.m. on Nov. 18.
•A motor vehicle accident was reported at East Center Street and Overpass Drive at 6:44 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue at 10:37 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Regal Drive and Lake Road at 6:12 a.m. on Nov. 19.
