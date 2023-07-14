Work is ongoing on a site plan for a new park in North Kingsville.
Village Mayor Mindy Bisbee said an engineer is working on a site plan for the former North Kingsville Elementary School property, which was purchased by the village in August 2020.
“I was able to put in to get money from the capital budget, and one of those requirements is that we have an engineer develop a site plan for us for that project,” Bisbee said.
“So we’re having somebody work on that right now, so that should be coming along, and we should have that shortly for council to discuss, and hopefully people will see progress being made over there.”
The village received $150,000 to be used for a playground on the property.
“They do require some paperwork, and so I am currently working on all of that,” Bisbee said.
The village is also hosting a golf outing on Aug. 13 to help raise money for the development of the park.
“I’m looking for golfers, for teams, and for sponsors,” Bisbee said. “We have quite a few sponsors who have already come forward and turned in their paperwork, but I’m still looking for dinner sponsors, lunch sponsors, hole sponsors, anything that anybody’s able to do for us, I would appreciate.”
Any donations from local businesses will also be greatly appreciated, she said.
The former Sunset Park property has been divided into three parcels, two of which are under contract to be purchase, Bisbee said.
“As soon as all the financing and all the paperwork and all the other stuff that goes along with the sale is complete, those will be sold,” she said.
Meetings took place this week regarding the third parcel, she said.
Village Council has discussed how funds will be spent, and the talk has been that a portion of the sale proceeds will go to developing the new park at the former North Kingsville Elementary School property.
Bisbee said she would welcome people reaching out to see if they could use the property.
“That’s what it was bought for,” she said. Once work starts on developing the property, that would change, in order to keep people safe while the work is in progress.
A meeting took place in August 2022 regarding the potential of bringing sewers to the village, but there was very little response to a survey sent to residents, she said.
“Unfortunately, I only got two of the 500 that were mailed out, so the committee decided that it would be too difficult to try to obtain that last 300 [signatures],” Bisbee said. “So that’s been tabled until we get more interest.”
The North Kingsville Police Department has been responding to complaints from residents of less-traveled village roads conducting speed control operations, with the closure of Route 531, and Route 20, Bisbee said.
“Police officers are working really hard, and the chief is working really hard to make sure that those areas stay safe for those residents,” Bisbee said.
She said she hopes some of the traffic on side streets calms down now that Route 20 has been re-opened, she said.
This year is an election year for the village, and two council seats are up for election, as well as the mayor’s seat, Bisbee said.
“I will not be running for a second term,” she said. “Anybody who has the time and the and they want to devote some time to the village and serving the people, I would encourage them to go to the election board and pull some petitions.”
The positions require a lot of dedication, Bisbee said.
“I spend a lot of time here, just because I want to give it my full attention, that it deserves, and fortunately for me, I have the ability to do (that),” she said. “But you do have to have a love for the village and a love for the people in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.