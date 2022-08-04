NORTH KINGSVILLE — Village and Ashtabula County officials spoke with residents on Tuesday night regarding the potential of a sewer system coming to North Kingsville.
Mayor Mindy Bisbee said the meeting was intended to get information out to the community, and a sewer system in the village is just under consideration.
“It’s not something that we’re definitely doing, it’s just something the village has explored several times in the past,” Bisbee said.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro and Ashtabula County Environmental Services Director Doug Starkey spoke at the event.
Ducro said Pierpont and Kingsville townships have approached the county in recent years regarding the potential of creating sewer systems in specific areas in those townships. Several years ago, North Kingsville residents decided not to construct sewers in the village, he said.
“It’s not really something that does happen unless there’s a pretty strong consensus, that the people that will have a sewer line run across the front of their property are in favor of it,” Ducro said.
Anyone with a sewer line running within 200 feet of their home, they are required by the Ohio EPA to connect to the sewer, Ducro said.
“You really need to have the support of the community where those sewers would run if that’s something that needs to be pursued,” he said.
Starkey said the decision is up to the residents of North Kingsville.
“It’s built from the community up,” he said.
Starkey said a recent study conducted in Kingsville Township on a number of parcels in the area of Route 193 and Interstate 90 found the lowest price to connect that area to the Green Road treatment facility was $3.42 million.
“So none of these are cheap,” Starkey said.
Ducro said that situation is somewhat unique.
North Kingsville is not under findings and orders from the Ohio EPA, Starkey said.
Ducro said that is something of a mixed blessing.
“Nobody wants to be under the thumb of a government agency, forcing you to do something, but ... when you are, it opens up a whole lot of avenues for funding,” Ducro said.
The rate for sewer service is specific to each system, and is not county-wide, Starkey said.
The first step would be conducting a survey to identify an area, if one exists, with high support for a sewer system, which would be followed by a study to provide a ballpark cost for the project.
Ducro said it is nearly certain there will be a cost to the project, beyond paying for connecting to the sewer main and collapsing a property’s septic system.
“Bear in mind, there’s a likelihood that there will be some sort of assessment to be able to have sewer service,” Ducro said. “Our job is to minimize that as much as possible. We don’t want our rates to be high, so high that they’re unaffordable. We don’t want our citizens in the county to have to pay an exorbitant amount. We want people to have sewers, we think it’s good for health and the environment, we think it’s good for economic development.”
Ducro said the fastest a project could start would be three to five years.
If, after finding out the cost of a system, residents decide they are not in favor of it, they would still have access to the plans that were made previously if things change in the future, Ducro said.
Bisbee said the committee considering sewers is targeting areas with a large number of businesses.
“When we talk about this, we’re really talking about hitting those targeted areas, with the business, and the corners of [Route] 193, and down Route 20,” Bisbee said. “When we talk, those are kind of the areas that we’re looking at doing.”
