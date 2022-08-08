• A suspicious person was reported at Gore and Poore roads at 4:12 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at South Main and East Center streets at 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Green and Lee roads at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 12:08 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• Damage to property was reported in the 3300 block of East Center Street at 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at South Main Street and Lee Road at 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Vandalism was reported in the 3000 block of Katie Jane Lane at 9:08 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2600 block of Lee Road at 10:14 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Poore and Lake roads at 3:31 p.m. on Aug. 6.
