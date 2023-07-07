• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3000 block of Katie Jane Lane at 3:14 a.m. on June 26.

• A disturbance was reported in the 7200 block of Poore Road at 8:43 p.m. on June 26.

• Reckless driving was reported in the 7100 block of Leisure Lane at 11:14 p.m. on June 27.

• A disturbance was reported in the the 7100 block of Leisure Lane at 5:49 p.m. on June 28.

• A disturbance was reported in the 7300 block of Poore Road at 10:24 p.m. on June 28.

• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 6200 block of Robinhood Lane at 12:06 a.m. on June 30.

• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 6300 block of South Main Street at 9:17 p.m. on July 2.

• A burglary was reported in the 4300 block of East Center Street at 10:41 p.m. on July 2.

