• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 7700 block of Martin Drive at 5:06 p.m. on March 21.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 4:32 a.m. on March 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Harmon Road at 12:01 p.m. on March 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Green Road and West Center Street at 1:28 p.m. on March 23.
• Police served a warrant in the 6500 block of Bugby Road at 2:18 p.m. on March 23.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 4000 block of Lake Road at 3:54 a.m. on March 24.
