• Reckless driving was reported at Lake Road and Regal Drive at 12:34 p.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue at 6:18 a.m. on July 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3200 block of Lake Road at 12:28 p.m. on July 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Village Green Drive at 3:57 a.m. on July 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3600 block of Lake Road at 3:11 p.m. on July 15.
