ASHTABULA [emdash] Antoinette Imbrogno, 87, of Ashtabula, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Hillcrest Hospital. Born on May 15, 1934 in Ashtabula, she was the daughter of Paul and Mary (Cuccaro) Martello. Antoinette graduated from Ashtabula High School Class of 1952. Survivors inclu…