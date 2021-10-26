NORTH KINGSVILLE
• Theft was reported in the 4100 block of East Center Street 1:28 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• Found property was returned in the 2700 block of Gingertree Drive at 4:31 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 2:13 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A civil dispute was reported in the 2900 block of East Center Street at 9:28 a.m. on Oct. 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Lake and Poore roads at 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6300 block of South Main Street at 9:01 a.m. on Oct. 24.
