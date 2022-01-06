• A disturbance was reported in the 4000 block of Lake Road at 12:58 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 7800 block of Cleveland Drive at 12:57 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• An accident was reported in the 3100 block of Lake Road at 6:36 p.m. on Dec. 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Hewitt Lane and State Route 193 at 1:54 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake Road and North Main Street at 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3100 block of Lake Road at 3:24 a.m. on Dec. 30.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of West Center Street at 4:17 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Lake Road and Shady Lane at 7:46 p.m. on Dec. 31.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Arlene Drive and East Center Street at 2:29 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.