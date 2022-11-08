• Threats were reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 12:51 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Theft was reported at Middle Road and North Main Street at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 1.
• A suspicious noise complaint was reported in the 2900 block of Village Green Drive at 4:53 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Lake Road at 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 4.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 5.
