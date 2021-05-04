• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2800 block of Village Green Drive at 8:46 p.m. on April 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 4:45 a.m. on April 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2100 block of West Center Street at 5:16 p.m. on April 28.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at North Main Street and Lake Road at 6:47 a.m. on April 30.
• Reckless driving was reported at Lake Road and Cushman Drive at 7:50 a.m. on May 1.
• Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Road at noon on May 2.
