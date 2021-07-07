• A structure fire was reported in the 7200 block of Harmon Road at 12:54 a.m. on June 28.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Green Road and West Center Street at 9:31 p.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Road at 11:27 p.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious person was reported at Lake Road and North Main Street at 11 a.m. on June 29.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Harmon and Lake roads at 5:17 p.m. on June 29.
• A dumping complaint was reported in the 7800 block of Ridgeview Drive at 5:17 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 12:19 p.m. on June 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4300 block of East Center Street at 7:44 p.m. on June 30.
• A reckless driver was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 9:33 a.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Road at 2:37 p.m. on July 1.
• A trespassing complaint was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Road at 5:19 p.m. on July 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 5:57 a.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious person was reported North Main and East Center streets at 4:58 p.m. on July 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4100 block of East Center Street at 12:30 p.m. on July 4.
