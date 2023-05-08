• A suspicious person was reported at South Main Street and Lee Road at 12:33 a.m. on May 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of South Main Street at 4:35 a.m. on May 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Road at 1:08 a.m. on May 2.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at 1:58 a.m. on May 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2800 block of East Center Street at 2 p.m. on May 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2300 block of Middle Road at 1:34 p.m. on May 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.