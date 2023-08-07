• Reckless driving was reported at Lake Road and Regal Drive at 4:43 p.m. on July 31.
• Threats were reported in the 2900 block of East Center Street at 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 2900 block of Bugby Road at 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 7100 block of Leisure Lane at 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 7300 block of Fieldstone Avenue at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Reed Road and East Center Street at 1:32 p.m. on Aug. 6.
